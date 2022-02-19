Verbal Agreement Reached for Sale of County Seat Restaurant

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A verbal agreement has been reached for the sale of the County Seat Restaurant and the Main Street Clarion building in which it is housed.

George Whitmer, the building owner of 531 Main Street, confirmed the news to epxloreClarion.com earlier this week.

Whitmer said a verbal agreement has been reached with the prospective buyers who are interested in purchasing the building and restaurant.

The prospective buyers are hoping to act fast to close on the sale, and are currently in the process of financing their purchase, according to Whitmer.

The names of the prospective buyers have not been released.

Whitmer said his family has owned the building for three generations, while Mary and Gene Lenhart have been proprietors of the County Seat Restaurant since 1988.

The Lenharts announced in early February that they planned to retire and sell the restaurant.

“We are ready to retire, and several employees are ready to retire, as well,” Mary Lenhart told exploreClarion.com. “It’s just the right time.”



(Count Seat Restaurant staff pictured above, from left: Mary Lenhart, Cindy Dolby, Steve Matson, Neva Beichner, Gene (Beef) Lenhart, Cynthia Sciandra and Josie Bates. Photos by Leon Aristeguieta)

Apart from the County Seat Restaurant, the rear portion of the building houses The United Way, and there is an apartment above the restaurant.

The Lenharts bought the County Seat Restaurant from Barb and Jack Shook in 1988.

Details of the pending sale have not been released.

Leon Aristeguieta also contributed to this article.

