 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Verbal Agreement Reached for Sale of County Seat Restaurant

Saturday, February 19, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_2849CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A verbal agreement has been reached for the sale of the County Seat Restaurant and the Main Street Clarion building in which it is housed.

George Whitmer, the building owner of 531 Main Street, confirmed the news to epxloreClarion.com earlier this week.

Whitmer said a verbal agreement has been reached with the prospective buyers who are interested in purchasing the building and restaurant.

The prospective buyers are hoping to act fast to close on the sale, and are currently in the process of financing their purchase, according to Whitmer.

The names of the prospective buyers have not been released.

Whitmer said his family has owned the building for three generations, while Mary and Gene Lenhart have been proprietors of the County Seat Restaurant since 1988.

The Lenharts announced in early February that they planned to retire and sell the restaurant.

“We are ready to retire, and several employees are ready to retire, as well,” Mary Lenhart told exploreClarion.com. “It’s just the right time.”

IMG_2844
(Count Seat Restaurant staff pictured above, from left: Mary Lenhart, Cindy Dolby, Steve Matson, Neva Beichner, Gene (Beef) Lenhart, Cynthia Sciandra and Josie Bates. Photos by Leon Aristeguieta)

Apart from the County Seat Restaurant, the rear portion of the building houses The United Way, and there is an apartment above the restaurant.

The Lenharts bought the County Seat Restaurant from Barb and Jack Shook in 1988.

Details of the pending sale have not been released.

Leon Aristeguieta also contributed to this article.

RELATED STORIES

County Seat Up for Sale; Owner Says ‘Thank You’ to Customers & Staff


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.