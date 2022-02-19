 

Wayne E. Burchwell

Saturday, February 19, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-OARwpsnFVwqV (1)Wayne E. Burchwell, age 58, of Limestone, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, February 17, 2022, at his home, following an illness.

Born January 13, 1964, in Cincinnati, Ohio he was the son of Phyllis Orlemann Sloan and the late Wayne Burchwell.

He was a graduate of Ambassador Baptist College and Miami University and was the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Limestone.

He loved being a pastor.

Wayne married the former Alicia Hahn on April 22, 1989, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Alicia, and mother, Phyllis (Robert) Sloan of West Chester, Ohio, Wayne is survived by five children: Kyle (Elisabeth) Burchwell of Lattimore, North Carolina; Jadon Burchwell of Limestone; Timothy Burchwell of Clarion; Abigail Burchwell of Limestone and Emily Burchwell, also of Limestone.

Wayne is also survived by his sister, Tracey (Martin) Courts of Batavia, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, and a son, Ryan Burchwell on July 20, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the First Baptist Church of Limestone, 9327 Route 66, Limestone.

Wayne’s son, Pastor Kyle Burchwell, will officiate over the service.

Interment will take place in the Sunset Cemetery in Shelby, North Carolina.

Online condolences may be sent to Wayne’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.


