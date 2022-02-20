A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 43. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Rain. High near 54. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Snow. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

