All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: David Lenhart
David Lenhart served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: David C. Lenhart
Born: April 24, 1964
Died: December 1, 2021
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
After graduating from North Clarion High School in 1982, David served in the U.S. Air Force for a short time before returning to Clarion County.
He was laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lucinda.
Click here to view a full obituary.
