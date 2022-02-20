Area Man Escapes Injuries in Clarion Township Crash

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday evening on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:53 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, as 60-year-old Terri Daugherty-Shively, of Corsica, was traveling westbound on I-80 at mile marker 68.4 in Clarion Township.

Police say his 2014 Chevrolet Sonic traveled off the right side of the roadway and impacted a ditch.

Daugherty-Shively was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a speed violation.

