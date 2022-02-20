Barry J. Fox, 48, of Oil City, PA. , passed away at his home on Friday Feb. 18, 2022.

Born March 30, 1973 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of Patricia York Fox and the late Norman Fox.

Barry was a 1993 graduate of Oil City High School.

He served in the United States Army during the Iraq War.

Barry enjoyed hunting, and collecting survival gear.

He was a member of the V.F.W.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Tyler A. Dickinson & his girlfriend Riley O’ Dell of Oil City; his siblings, Heather Fox and her significant other Jake Franksain of Virginia Beach, VA, Nathan Fox & his wife Andrea of Oil City, Shannon Kluck & her husband Billy of Pleasantville; and the following nieces and nephews, Michael James, Madison Carrara, Christian Kluck and Anna Kluck

He is also survived by close friends Sam Wright, Eddie Wright and Baylee Elizabeth

Friends will be received from 2-4 P.M. Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Military Honors will be accorded by the V.ET.S. Honor Guard at 4:00 P.M. and funeral services will follow.

Memorials may be made to any Veterans related charity.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

