Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Double Chocolate Walnut Fudge

Anyone who’s fond of chocolate will like this smooth, nutty fudge twice as much!

Ingredients

1 teaspoon butter

1 package (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips



1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, divided1 cup chopped walnuts, divided2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided1 package (11-1/2 ounces) milk chocolate chips

Directions

-Line a 9-in. square pan with foil, letting ends extend over sides by 1 in.; grease foil with butter.

-In a large heavy saucepan, combine semisweet chocolate chips and 3/4 cup milk over low heat. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup walnuts and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Spread into prepared pan.

-In another saucepan, combine milk chocolate chips and remaining milk. Remove from heat; stir in remaining walnuts and vanilla. Spread over the first layer. Refrigerate, covered, until firm, about 2 hours. Using foil, lift fudge out of the pan. Remove foil; cut fudge into 1-in. squares. Store between layers of waxed paper in an airtight container.

