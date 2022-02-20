 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Double Chocolate Walnut Fudge

Sunday, February 20, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Anyone who’s fond of chocolate will like this smooth, nutty fudge twice as much!

Ingredients

1 teaspoon butter
1 package (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, divided
1 cup chopped walnuts, divided
2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
1 package (11-1/2 ounces) milk chocolate chips

Directions

-Line a 9-in. square pan with foil, letting ends extend over sides by 1 in.; grease foil with butter.

-In a large heavy saucepan, combine semisweet chocolate chips and 3/4 cup milk over low heat. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup walnuts and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Spread into prepared pan.

-In another saucepan, combine milk chocolate chips and remaining milk. Remove from heat; stir in remaining walnuts and vanilla. Spread over the first layer. Refrigerate, covered, until firm, about 2 hours. Using foil, lift fudge out of the pan. Remove foil; cut fudge into 1-in. squares. Store between layers of waxed paper in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


