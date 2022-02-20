Clarion University Men’s Swimming & Diving: Bocci’s Title Highlights Day 3 at PSAC Championships

YORK, Pa. – David Bocci won the first conference championship in his career with an exciting finish in the 200 Fly, highlighting the Golden Eagle men’s swimming & diving team’s Friday night at the 2022 PSAC Championships at the Graham Aquatic Center.

In a loaded field that included last year’s champion – Bocci’s teammate, Connor Cary – the Golden Eagle freshmen rose above the rest, edging out Bloomsburg’s Nick Fiddler for the top spot. A great turn at the end gave Bocci the edge he needed, allowing him to beat Fiddler by one-fifth of a second.

Cary and Mason Irwin also produced major points for the Golden Eagles in that event, with Cary taking fourth in a time of 1:50.46 and Irwin seventh with a mark of 1:52.19. With their performances, the Golden Eagles finished the night in fourth place with 342 team points, just three behind Gannon’s third-place mark.

Ty Rabenstein cut a significant amount of time from his morning prelim seed time, slicing more than a full second off to take fourth place in the field. The junior distance swimmer touched the wall in 4:37.41, just edging out West Chester’s Collin Pettit in reaching for the finish line. Teammate Trent Napholz also added a top-eight finish, with the sophomore finishing in 4:44.99 for eighth.

Starting the night off was the 200 Medley Relay Team of Bocci, Paul Flowers , Cary and Jacob Yant . That grouping took fourth place in the field, touching the wall in 1:32.70 to come within 0.01 seconds of taking third.

Flowers was also able to record a significant individual finish on Friday night, placing seventh in the 100 Breaststroke. He finished with his best time of the season, finishing the event in 58.06. Michael Lintelman also scored in the event, taking 16th in 59.94.

The other individual event where the Golden Eagles picked up points in bulk was the “B” heat of the 100 Back, with Aidan Mohren , Corey Mock and Jimmy Connor all collecting points. Mohren was the top finisher of that trio, cutting 1.28 seconds from his morning prelim to finish in 51.85. Mock finished 13th in 53.52 while Connor took 16th.

