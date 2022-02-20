Clarion University Women’s Swimming & Diving Stacks Up Points on Third Day at PSACs

YORK, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving team completed their penultimate day of the 2022 PSAC Championships on Friday, with one relay and one individual event providing the bulk of their points in an up-and-down night.

Clarion held sole possession of fourth place at the conclusion of the night, scoring 580.5 points through three days at the Graham Aquatic Center.

The 200 Medley Relay team of Steph Setar, Sydney Davidson , Autumn Fortney and Hannah Greenway kicked things off for Clarion, posting an impressive second-place finish of 1:44.72. That time edged out Bloomsburg by a quarter of a second, with the Huskies taking third. Davidson took the second leg of the relay and stormed back past the Huskies’ Anna Sugra, swimming a 28.41 compared to Sugra’s 30.05 to make up a fairly significant deficit. Greenway played the part of anchor leg well, hitting the wall in 23.41 to keep Bloomsburg’s Courtney Hubric at bay and earn the extra points for the Golden Eagles.

The other huge source of points for the Golden Eagles was the 100 Breaststroke, with Clarion placing nine scorers in total. Davidson went on to author the best performance of the group, taking seventh with a time of 1:05.23. Candice Chalus took 11th, finishing in 1:07.21, while seven others – Ava Rosely , Tidawee Srun , Mandy Dial and Kennedy Bass , Hailey Fry , Corina Paszek and Haley Miller – all reached Friday’s finals and put points on the board.

Setar and Gabi Webster were the two Golden Eagles to notch points in the 100 Back, with Setar placing 11th with a time of 58.97. Webster rounded out the Golden Eagle effort with a time of 1:02.45 that was good for 22nd place. Sarah Murray took 17th in the 500 Free with a time of 5:15.30, while Jordan Kutchak placed 23rd after dropping more than a second from her prelim time.

Rounding out the night was the 200 Fly, where Fortney cut 1.16 seconds from her morning time to take 10th overall, finishing in a time of 2:12.87. Michaela Hinkson was not far behind her, placing 12th in the field with a time of 2:13.83, while Greenway took 22nd with a time of 2:18.70.

