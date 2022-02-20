Larry and Vonnie Young Celebrate 63 Years of Marriage

KOSSUTH, Pa. (EYT) – Larry and Vonnie Young, of Kossuth, are celebrating their 63rd anniversary today, Sunday, February 20.

Happy Anniversary Larry and Vonnie – a couple with never-ending love!

They were married in the Grace E.C. Church in Nineveh by Reverend Charles Rissmiller on February 20, 1959.

The couple’s family will be joining them today to celebrate the occasion.

Anyone wishing to send a card to the couple can do so at 993 Route 322, Cranberry, PA 16319.

