Man Seriously Injured in Chain-Reaction Collision on I-80, Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 51-year-old man was seriously injured in a chain-reaction collision that occurred on Thursday evening on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:47 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, at mile marker 69.1 on I-80, in Clarion Township.

The crash involved three vehicles: a 2007 White GMC Van driven by 51-year-old Alexander Nevski, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois; a 2020 Cadillac Escalade driven by 45-year-old Steven A. Dudenas, of Cleveland, Ohio; and a 2016 Freightliner operated by 28-year-old Rupinder Singh, of Greenwood, Indiana.

Police say all three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 with the GMC Van behind the Cadillac Escalade in the left lane of travel. The GMC impacted the Cadillac from behind. The Cadillac spun out of control to the right side of the roadway and impacted the guide rail with its front left side. The GMC Van continued east slowing down as it traveled into the right lane.

The GMC was then impacted by the Freightliner from behind. The Cadillac impacted the Freightliner, as well, according to police.

All three vehicles came to a rest in the right lane of I-80.

Nevski was transported to Clarion Hospital for suspected serious injuries. It is unknown if he was using a seat belt.

Steven Dudenas and his passenger, 49-year-old John Dudenas, Jr., of Cleveland, Ohio, and Singh were all using seat belts and were not injured.

Nevski was charged with a speed violation.

