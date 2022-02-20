SPONSORED: Next Step Therapy – Making Big Differences in Little People’s Lives!
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Next Step Therapy, Inc. has been a provider of Early Intervention in the area for over 16 years. Their therapists are committed to helping children strive and gain the independence they deserve.
Early intervention is available to children, birth to age three, who are struggling with their developmental skills. If your child was premature, has a diagnosis, or does not seem to be developing as quickly as they should, please consider early intervention services.
It is a county-funded program; therefore, there is no cost to the families.
Services can begin by calling your county’s early intervention program and asking for an evaluation. Once the evaluation is completed, the family is able to choose the provider they would like to work with their child. Early Intervention services take place in the family home or at the daycare setting. The therapists come to you!
Next Step Therapy offers early intervention services in physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, special instruction with a focus on behavior, and nutrition.
Some of the key factors that each discipline address at this age are listed below:
Physical therapy – balance, strengthening, sitting, rolling, walking, and positioning.
Speech therapy – expressive and receptive language, articulation, voice, cognitive, feeding, swallowing, and oral motor issues.
Occupational Therapy – fine motor skills (hand and finger movement), self-help skills such as dressing and feeding, and sensory processing issues.
Special Instruction – supports development in all areas with a focus on cognitive skills, positive behavior support, social and emotional, delays
Nutrition – feeding issues, dietary concerns, food allergies, and tube feeding
Next Step Therapy, Inc. currently has 18 therapists providing early intervention services among 11 different counties. Their therapists are participating in state guidelines, providing coaching-based services to the families. Coaching helps the family become involved and succeed at helping their child develop.
If you are concerned about your child’s development, please contact your local county’s early intervention program. If you need any help finding a number, or getting in touch with the early intervention program, please feel free to call Next Step Therapy’s office at 814-677-1390 or visit their website nextsteptherapy.net to find the county phone numbers. Please request Next Step Therapy as your provider.
Next Step Therapy…Making Big Differences in Little People’s Lives!
