State Police Calls: Disorderly Conduct at Union HS, Drug Possession in Monroe Twp., DUI Arrest

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Disorderly Conduct at Union High School

According to Clarion-based State Police, an incident of disorderly conduct occurred around 10:26 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, at Union High School located at 354 Baker Street, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 17-year-old Rimersburg male was behaving disorderly.

Drug Possession in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police say this incident occurred around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, as a male and female were taken into custody on warrants on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the male was placed in the Clarion County Jail to await extradition to Ohio. The female was also placed in the Clarion County Jail.

The male, listed as a 40-year-old Oil City man, was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges against him will be filed in District Court 18-3-02.

The names of the male and the female were not released.

DUI Arrest in Strattanville Borough

Around 7:37 p.m. on Friday, February 18, PSP Clarion investigated a DUI involving a 2000 Jeep on Walnut Street/Ridge Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the driver was a known, 51-year-old Strattanville man.

