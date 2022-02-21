A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Washington’s Birthday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 58. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers. Low around 38. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – A chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Snow and freezing rain before 8pm, then freezing rain and sleet. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday – Rain, snow, and sleet, becoming all snow after 11am, then gradually ending. High near 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

