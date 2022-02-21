No One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in Shippenville Sunday morning.

According to a representative from Clarion County 9-1-1, the call was received at 9:48 a.m. on Sunday, February 20, for a two-vehicle incident near 120 Main Street in Shippenville.

Shippenville-Elk Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 10:29 a.m.

No further details are available.

