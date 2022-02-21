Albert “Al” Burda, 74, of Clintonville passed away on February 18, 2022 at home.

Al was born February 20, 1947 in Frackville PA.

He was son of the late Aloysius and Nellie Burda.

Al graduated from Orchard Lake High School in Michigan.

He enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.

He was involved in the TET Offensive in 1968.

Al retired from Slippery Rock High School as a custodian.

He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and especially fish.

He was a member of Trout’s Unlimited.

Al was a caring and loving man who loved his family dearly.

He cherished the time they spent together.

Al was an animal lover and loved his hobby farm.

He was a classic car and jeep enthusiast.

His faith in the Lord was very evident in his life, being an active member of the St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Franklin for numerous years.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife Ruth of Clintonville, his children Danny Woodard and his companion Kasey Snyder of Butler, Nichole Woodard and her companion Alie Batchelor of New York and Andrew Burda of Clintonville.

His sisters Marguerite Wolfgang and her husband James and Dorothy Breinich.

8 grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews also survive.

Al was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his brothers Deacon Joseph Ronald Burda Sr and John G. Burda.

There will be no services at this time. The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends and family can send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

