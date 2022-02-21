Alda J. Lerch, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on January 6, 1931, in Clarion.

She was the daughter of Dale and Maude (Miller) Shook.

Alda married Ronald Lerch on June 9, 1950, and he precedes her in death.

She was a nurse’s aid for over 30 years at the Clarion Hospital and she retired from there in the early 90’s.

Alda was a devoted Christian.

She attended the Curllsville Methodist Church and the Bible Baptist Church in Reidsburg.

She was a member of the Rebekiah’s in Sligo and the Murphy’s Grange.

In her spare time, she loved to crochet, read her bible, travel, camp, picnic, sing, and spend time with her family and friends.

Alda is survived by two daughters: Deneice Bartley and her husband Audie of St. Petersburg, and Robin Kriebel and her husband Van of Parker, a daughter-in-law; Deb Lerch of Sligo, two sisters; Mary Hile and her husband Roy of Sligo and Ina Summerville and her husband Jerome of Sligo, nine grandchildren; Michelle (Pete) Higgs, Stephen (Vanessa) Kriebel Jr., Rich (Kristin) Lerch, Ryan (Stacey) Lerch, Bryan (Kayla) Kriebel, Matt (Caitlin) Kriebel, Cory (Taylor) Kriebel, Matthew (Cherlynn) Bartley, Amos (Heather) Bartley, ten great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a son, Richard Lerch.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday February 23, 2022, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

The funeral service will be held Thursday February 24, 2022, at the funeral home starting at 10:00 am with the Pastor Dan Myers, officiating.

Interment will follow in Cedarview Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorials be made to the VNA, 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, PA. 16214.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

