Beverly Grace Shirey, 84, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home.

Born on October 2, 1937, in Mayport, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse V. and Jenny S. (Himes) Yarger.

She married Wayne L. Shirey on June 16, 1956.

Beverly worked for Rola Manufacturing making Jensen speakers in Punxsutawney, the Dubois Hospital, and as a Home Health Aide at Brookville Hospital.

After retiring she enjoyed baking, cooking, camping, taking trips, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was Sunday school teacher and song leader at the United Methodist Church in New Salem for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years Wayne L. Shirey, a son Wayne L. “Bud” Shirey and his wife, Sharon “Dixie” Shirey all of Mayport, and a daughter, Debbie Martin and her husband, David, of Clarion; five grandchildren, Jason Shirey and his wife Tiffanie of Distant, Jessica Kirkpatrick and her husband, Ryan, of Rimersburg, Jennifer Shirey of Williamsport, Pa., Janelle Yeany and her husband, Justin, of Mayport, and Kristy Brocious and her husband, Zach, of Mayport, fourteen great- grandchildren, Ashton Hopper (Tayler), Keaton and Jayden Shirey, Sydney, Kendall and Easton Kirkpatrick, Braylee, Sean, Skylar, Brook Yeany and Mason Brocious, Kierstynn Kiehl, Kelsey and Kiara Martin, and two great-great-grandchildren, Laikynn and Thea Hopper.

Also surviving is a sister, Lucille Shirey of Mayport and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Vern Yarger and James Yarger.

Family and friends will be received on Monday evening February 21, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday February 22, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carol Brown and Pastor Bud Davis co-officiating.

Interment will be held in the New Salem Cemetery in Mayport.

Live streaming will be available on the Alcorn Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.