Clara Ann Vogus Whitten Zuck, 74, a resident of 1207 Polk Cutoff, Polk died peacefully at 12:35 AM Saturday, February 19, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 9, 1947 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Clarence “Jim” and Arbeulah “Boots” Marvin Vogus.

She was married September 12, 1964 to Lewis E. Whitten.

She is survived by her children: Chris (Chas) Hellem and James Whitten.

She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Charles John (CJ) Hellem, Brad Hellem, Jacob Hellem, Randy Whitten, and Joseph Whitten.

She is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Kali Whitten, Elijah Weigel, Keilanna Stainbrook, Gemma Whitten, Caleb Hellem, Paisley Hellem, Lyla Hellem, and Luther Hellem.

On May 28, 1994 she married Kenneth Zuck. He preceded her in death in 2002.

She is further survived by the following siblings: Geraldine (Paul) Hines, Lester (Linda) Vogus, Susan (Jimmie) Dailey, and Richard (Sherry) Vogus.

After the death of her parents in 1966, Clara took on the responsibility of her siblings: Lester, Susan, and Richard.

Although their children were actually Clara’s nieces and nephews, Clara was known as Grandma/Gram to these children.

She is survived by these “grandchildren”: Jim (Tammy) Vogus, Renee Vogus, John (Kerry) Whitman, Jodi (Scott) Miller, Richard Vogus, and Miranda Vogus; and the following “great grandchildren”: Allie Vogus, Gretchen Whitman, Anastasia Whitman, Adrianna Miller, Jax Vogus, Danica Vogus, Meleena Felmlee, Gary Minteer, and Grayson Minteer; in addition to two “great great grandchildren”: Piercyn and Kaspyn, and one due in July.

She was preceded in death by a “great granddaughter”, Allison Vogus.

For many years, Clara was a cook/bartender at The Sportsman’s Tavern, and The Valley Lunch.

She also worked in the laundry department of the former Presbyterian Home (presently Oakwood Heights) nursing home and The Caring Place.

She also worked at the D&K store until it closed.

Her greatest love was her family, and cooking family dinners.

Her baked beans, potato salad, and pretzel salad were some of her most requested foods for her to prepare.

She took great pride in making No-Bake cookies and peanut butter fudge to give as gifts to friends and family.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of Clara’s life has been scheduled by her family for Saturday, April 9, 2022 (her birthday), beginning at 1 PM at Clara’s home, 1207 Polk Cutoff, Polk.

All are welcome to attend!

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in her name to either: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center-Seneca, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346 or to your local American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

