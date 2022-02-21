 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Chicken Potpie

Monday, February 21, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe delivers soul-satisfying flavor!

Ingredients

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon salt, divided
1 teaspoon pepper, divided
4 tablespoons butter, divided
1 large onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon minced fresh sage or 1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1-1/2 cups chicken broth
1 cup plus 1 tablespoon half-and-half cream, divided
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (about 10 ounces)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 large egg yolk

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each pastry sheet into a 12×10-in. rectangle. Cut 1 sheet crosswise into six 2-in. strips; cut remaining sheet lengthwise into five 2-in. strips. On a baking sheet, closely weave strips to make a 12×10-in. lattice. Freeze while making the filling.

-Toss chicken with 1/2 teaspoon of each salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat; saute chicken until browned, 5-7 minutes. Remove from pan.

-In the same skillet, heat remaining butter over medium-high heat; saute onion until tender, 5-7 minutes. Stir in garlic and herbs; cook for 1 minute. Stir in flour until blended; cook and stir 1 minute. Gradually stir in broth and 1 cup cream. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.

-Stir in vegetables, lemon juice, chicken, and the remaining salt and pepper; return to a boil. Transfer to a greased 2-1/2-qt. oblong baking dish. Top with lattice, trimming to fit.

-Whisk together egg yolk and remaining cream; brush over pastry. Bake, uncovered, until filling is bubbly and pastry is golden brown, 45-55 minutes. Cover loosely with foil if pastry starts getting too dark. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.