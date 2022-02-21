Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Chicken Potpie

This recipe delivers soul-satisfying flavor!

Ingredients

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces



1 teaspoon salt, divided1 teaspoon pepper, divided4 tablespoons butter, divided1 large onion, chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme1 teaspoon minced fresh sage or 1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage1/2 cup all-purpose flour1-1/2 cups chicken broth1 cup plus 1 tablespoon half-and-half cream, divided2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (about 10 ounces)1 tablespoon lemon juice1 large egg yolk

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each pastry sheet into a 12×10-in. rectangle. Cut 1 sheet crosswise into six 2-in. strips; cut remaining sheet lengthwise into five 2-in. strips. On a baking sheet, closely weave strips to make a 12×10-in. lattice. Freeze while making the filling.

-Toss chicken with 1/2 teaspoon of each salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat; saute chicken until browned, 5-7 minutes. Remove from pan.

-In the same skillet, heat remaining butter over medium-high heat; saute onion until tender, 5-7 minutes. Stir in garlic and herbs; cook for 1 minute. Stir in flour until blended; cook and stir 1 minute. Gradually stir in broth and 1 cup cream. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.

-Stir in vegetables, lemon juice, chicken, and the remaining salt and pepper; return to a boil. Transfer to a greased 2-1/2-qt. oblong baking dish. Top with lattice, trimming to fit.

-Whisk together egg yolk and remaining cream; brush over pastry. Bake, uncovered, until filling is bubbly and pastry is golden brown, 45-55 minutes. Cover loosely with foil if pastry starts getting too dark. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

