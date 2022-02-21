David Wayne Thomas, 54, of Clarion, formerly of Colbert, Georgia, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Butler Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born in Oil City on December 8, 1967 to Deloris (Sharrar) Thomas of Venus and the late Franklin L. Thomas.

Dave was a 1986 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Mr. Thomas served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He attended the Fertigs United Methodist Church in his younger years.

Dave enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, and watching dirt track racing and pro wrestling.

In his earlier years, he worked as a truck driver before becoming employed in the concrete industry in Georgia.

He was married in Watkinsville, Georgia on February 14, 2013 to Judy Stephens, and she survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Deloris Thomas of Venus; a daughter, Morgan Gandy and her husband Scott, and their children Aiden, Owen, and Rebecca of Monroe, Georgia; and two step-children, Chris Ford and his wife Paige and their children Jayden and Brenner of Crawford, Georgia, and Chelsea Ford and her significant other Sherry Smith and their daughter, Paisley of Roystown, Georgia.

Dave is also survived his sister, Kathi Rodgers of Oil City; two brothers, Timothy Thomas and his wife Nikki of Greenville, and Russ Thomas and his wife Tammy of Grassflat; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin L. Thomas; and his son, Matthew Thomas.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Private interment will be in the Fertigs Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

(Online donations may be made to the funeral home by clicking the ‘Donations’ tab above Dave’s obituary tribute page on this website.)

To express online condolences to Dave’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

