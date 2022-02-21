Dianna Lyn Potts Smith, age 75, of Seminole, Armstrong County, the daughter of the late Cecil and Jean Potts, was born October 10, 1946 in Akron, Ohio.

She was called to Heaven on February 19, 2022, after a lengthy stay at McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, but she called Seminole her home of over 50 years.

Her husband, Galen “Cricket” Smith went to be with the Lord in November of 1991.

Diana also lived with her “other half,” George Abel, for over twenty years in Seminole.

In addition to George, she is survived by her son, Carl “Skeeter” Smith and his wife, Kelly, of Seminole; three grandchildren: Sara, CJ and Carson Smith, and leaves behind her beloved shih tzu, Molly.

Dianna is also survived by her sister, Susan (James) Snyder of Ohio and two sisters-in-law, Carole Brocious of New Bethlehem, and Belinda Smith of Seminole.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Billy, sister-in-law, Shirley, and a brother-in-law, Bill Smith.

Dianna enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family, trips to Benezette and camping.

In earlier years, she enjoyed bowling and roller skating.

Dianna was a “people person.” She worked in the community and was loved by many.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Reverend David Westover officiating.

Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to Dianna’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

