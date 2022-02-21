Door-to-Door Scammer Targeting Clarion Borough Residents

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police is warning its residents about a door-to-door scammer posing as an electric company employee.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck said the incident happened last week when a white male wearing a blue jacket with safety reflectors approached multiple borough residents asking them to retrieve a copy of their electric bill.

The man was wearing a green ID lanyard around his neck and carrying a binder that said “West Penn Power” on the front.

Chief Peck confirmed with West Penn Power that they do not have representatives going door-to-door in the area.

The company said its employees do not wear reflective blue vests like the one worn by the man posing as an electric company worker in Clarion.

In an email to Chief Peck, the company reminded residents: “Do not allow anyone claiming to be a utility company employee into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment and the employee has provided proper identification.”

West Penn Power employees always carry identification.

