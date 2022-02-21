DUI Crash in Leeper Area Under Investigation

FARMINGTON TWP., (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a DUI crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon on State Route 66.

PSP Marienville Troopers responded to the accident that happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, on Route 66 in the Leeper area, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

During the crash investigation, the operator of the vehicle, a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, was located away from the scene. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

The operator of the vehicle was a 23-year-old Butler man; his name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

