Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Production Laborer – Franklin

$13/hr non exempt

Long term with wage increases

6:30am to 3pm Monday- Friday

Requirements:

Must be able to push, pull, lift (up to 50lbs) and bend

Must be reliable

Must be able to work with a team

Must be able to follow directions

Prior fork truck experience preferred but will train

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

1st shift Assembly

$11 non exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift

Must be able to follow directions

Prior use of hand and power tools preferred

Electrical Technician

Are you looking for a career and not just another job? If so, this might be the place for you.

Temporary to permanent – 30-45 days

(Weekly pay while on our payroll)

$15/hr., Non-exempt, 40 hours per week (some OT possible)

Benefits are available after the full-time hire probationary period is met.

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be detail oriented

Must be able to multi task

Must be able to:

Stand

Lift

Bend

Push and pull

Must have computer experience.

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience is preferred.

Prior metal fabrication experience is preferred.

Duties (but not limited to):

Use hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Maintain a clean work space

Grinder – Franklin

1st shift – $11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements:

Bending

Kneeling

Lifting

Pushing

Pulling

Job Description:

Perform bending/forming techniques

Read micrometers and calipers

Examine the product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Painter – Franklin

Train on 1st shift, move to 3rd

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements:

Bending

Kneeling

Lifting

Pushing

Pulling

Job Description:

Read work order

Perform hand spray paint techniques

Use various hand tools

Paint in flat, vertical, horizontal, and overhead positions

Examine the product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.



