Jamie Ann Denton, 62 , of Rouseville, PA. , passed away Feb. 13, 2022 at UPMC-Magee Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Dec. 2, 1959 in Los Angeles, CA., she was the daughter of Alice Luffy.

Jamie was married to Anthony “Tony” Denton and he survives.

She was a published author and had worked as a paralegal.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sons; A.J. Denton & his wife Amanda of Burlington, ND, and their children Katelyn, Leah, Isaak, Cyrus, Kinlee, Ariel & Vinnie, Michael Denton of Minot, ND, and his children Kane, Jadyn, Melania, Mimi and Asher, Mya, Kaylee and Aleah, Timothy Denton & his wife Stephanie of Maxbass, ND, and their children Sam, Abe and Luke.

Jamie was expecting her first great grandchild in August.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:22 P.M. Tuesday in St. Stephens Church with Fr. John Miller presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA 16301 to help defray the funeral expenses for the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

