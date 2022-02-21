 

Juvenile Burglarizes Corsica Area Home

Monday, February 21, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police New aCORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a burglary that occurred in Corsica in late January.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, at a residence on Church Street in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County.

Through the course of an investigation, a full confession was obtained from a local juvenile – a 16-year-old Corsica male, police say.

The following items were damaged:

– White Horizontal Blind Valued at $30.00
– Trailer Skirting Valued at $200.00
– Paneling/Siding Valued at $400.00
– Window Screen Valued at $25.00

The victim is a 57-year-old Oil City woman.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Saturday, February 19, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

