Juvenile Burglarizes Corsica Area Home

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a burglary that occurred in Corsica in late January.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, at a residence on Church Street in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County.

Through the course of an investigation, a full confession was obtained from a local juvenile – a 16-year-old Corsica male, police say.

The following items were damaged:

– White Horizontal Blind Valued at $30.00

– Trailer Skirting Valued at $200.00

– Paneling/Siding Valued at $400.00

– Window Screen Valued at $25.00

The victim is a 57-year-old Oil City woman.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

