Rodger L. Patton

Monday, February 21, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-occjRyFamiE8eaqRodger L. Patton, of Mercer, passed at home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, following a brief illness.

He was 70.

Rodger was born in Butler, PA, on Sept. 23, 1951, to Loyal R. and Mary Jayne (Skinner) Patton.

Rodger grew up in the Barkeyville area.

He attended Victory school and graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1969.

Rodger retired from Ellwood Specialty Steel Corp, New Castle.

He formerly was employed by Cooper Energy Services, Grove City.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #159, Mercer, PA, and Venango County A.B.A.T.E.

Rodger loved his Harley, and he enjoyed his time spent riding.

He spent his retirement days enjoying his time with activities and socializing at Plantation Park.

He is survived by his daughter, Marissa McCalmont and husband Weldon, Harrisville, two grandchildren, Leland McCalmont, Sharon, and Courtney McCalmont, Nashville, TN, two sisters, Nancy J. (Joseph) Covert, Grove City, and Darlene J. (Michael) Covington, Odessa, TX, and a brother, Alvin D. (Marcia) Patton, Barkeyville.

His parents preceded Rodger in death.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Funeral Service: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 6:00 PM.

Visitation Hours: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City on Tuesday, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.

Burial: Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.


