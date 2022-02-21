Say What?!: Virginia Woman Gets $10M Lottery Ticket As a Valentine’s Day Gift

VIRGINIA – A Virginia woman said her husband got her a Valentine’s Day gift far more romantic than flowers: a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $10 million.

Maria Chicas of Haymarket told Virginia Lottery officials she was skeptical when her husband presented her with the Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket and told her it was a $10 million winner.

