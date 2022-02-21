 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Crashes Into House on Riverhill

Monday, February 21, 2022 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Image from iOS (2)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a house on Riverhill in Clarion on Monday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative from Clarion County 9-1-1, the call was received at 7:24 a.m. for a report of a car crashing into a house.

The accident took place approximately 1/8 mile west of Mark’s Auto.

Explore’s Dave Cyphert was on scene and confirmed that the vehicle appeared to have collided with an attached porch at the residence.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Borough Police and Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital EMS responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported, according to the 9-1-1 representative.

The scene was cleared at 7:59.

No further details are available.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.