Vehicle Crashes Into House on Riverhill

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a house on Riverhill in Clarion on Monday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative from Clarion County 9-1-1, the call was received at 7:24 a.m. for a report of a car crashing into a house.

The accident took place approximately 1/8 mile west of Mark’s Auto.

Explore’s Dave Cyphert was on scene and confirmed that the vehicle appeared to have collided with an attached porch at the residence.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Borough Police and Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital EMS responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported, according to the 9-1-1 representative.

The scene was cleared at 7:59.

No further details are available.

