Wrestling Coach Keith Ferraro ‘Fishes’ for Success at Clarion University

Now in his eighth year as head coach of Clarion University's only NCAA Division I sport, Wrestling Coach Keith Ferraro brings a strong wrestling background to his goal of restoring Clarion to a nationally competitive level and meeting coaching challenges in a COVID world.

Keith and his wife Meghan, a faculty member at Edinboro University, and three children Lenny, Lillian, and Vincent live in his hometown of Brookville where he also wrestled for Brookville High School.

He attended Lock Haven University, also home to his collegiate wrestling career.

Recently, Keith shared his interests with members of the Rotary Club of Clarion.

Keith confesses to a “trout” problem.

“My family travels a lot in an RV all over the country, and I guess that is linked to our fishing problem,” Ferraro said, showing a map of the United States and the states where he and his family stopped.

“When we got kicked out of our offices because of COVID, we worked from home for a few weeks. We realized that if we’re going to do this remotely, we don’t have to do it in Brookville. We should do it on the road, so we hit the road and spent a lot of time together as a family and were also able to fish.”

Even as he was on the road with his family, he still had to recruit, and Zoom recruiting soon became a new way of life.

“Honestly, I’d find cell service in Utah and do a recruiting visit because it was all the same,” Ferraro continued. “I was either in my living room or motor home. It made no difference really, but it was really strange.

“Kids were showing up on campus for the first day of class, and I had never met some of them face to face. In a healthy recruiting environment, you get to know them, watch them wrestle, and you can do a home visit. If they’re really good, you bring them in on an official visit, take them to dinner.”

Fernando said it made things trickier, but he also learned some things. Earlier he might have given up too easily on kids from the West Coast, but now he realizes he can handle legitimate visits with them and have an opportunity for a formal meeting with their parents to see if they’re compatible with Clarion. Even though Clarion does some recruiting locally, the Zoom meetings have helped redraw their recruiting area.

The planned merger of Clarion, California, and Edinboro Universities into Penn West University is also causing concern with recruiting for wrestling. Middle States, the accrediting organization for all three schools, still needs to give official approval for each university to operate teams under the individual university names. The final decision will come from the NCAA.

“I feel that there are some significant donors in the wings of the wrestling program who could make sure the program doesn’t fall behind. It will always be a challenge, but you know, another challenge with those donors is they want to see this thing work. They want to work for the NCAA, and we’re good to go for the foreseeable future. So, there’s a little bit of a hit the brakes moment right now. Once we get past that pinch point, the people are there to really help our program.”

The Golden Eagle program has made tremendous strides under Ferraro’s tutelage, with perhaps no more telling figure than the number of NCAA qualifiers the Golden Eagles have produced. The team that Ferraro took over in 2014-15 went 1-16 in dual matches and sent wrestlers to the NCAA Championships. The Golden Eagles have produced multiple NCAA qualifiers in all but one year since then, including four in 2017-18, tied for the most in a single season since the Golden Eagles sent five wrestlers to the 2004 Championships. Clarion has had 14 NCAA qualifiers in the last seven years.

Coach Bob Bubb’s career accomplishments honored.

Ferraro is pleased and proud to be walking in the footsteps of legendary coach Bob Bubb.

From the summer of 1966, when he accepted the position of head wrestling coach, to the final time he walked off the mat in 1992, Bubb and his student-athletes accomplished things even the most loyal Golden Eagle fans may have thought impossible.

The Clarion University wrestling room was officially christened the Robert G. Bubb Wrestling Facility in a pre-match ceremony on January 30, 2022, in Tippin Gymnasium.

