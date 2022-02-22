A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 58. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 32 by 5pm. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 11pm, then freezing rain and sleet. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain showers, snow showers, and sleet, becoming all snow after 11am, then gradually ending. High near 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

