Abraxas Teen Who Escaped Facility Due in Court Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Abraxas teen who escaped the youth treatment facility is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate 18-year-old Benjamin Heigl-Yates of Downingtown, Pa., is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 22, at 11:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller on the following charges:

– Escape, Misdemeanor 2

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently lodged in the Warren County Jail on $40,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to Abraxas 1 located on Beaver Meadows Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, February 14, for the report of an escape.

Upon arrival, a Marienville-based State Trooper interviewed an Abraxas employee who related that around 1:30 a.m. Benjamin Heigl-Yates and a known male juvenile escaped from the Abraxas juvenile detention facility.

Heigl-Yates is an adjudicated delinquent who is now 18 years of age.

Several Abraxas employees and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search. During the search, the outside temperature was approximately five degrees.

Around 5:54 a.m., the PSP trooper was advised that Heigl-Yates and the known male juvenile had surrendered to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office along Beaver Meadows Road/Deadman Corners Road, the complaint states.

Heigel was transported to PSP Marienville.

Around 6:32 a.m., the PSP trooper interviewed Heigl-Yates at PSP Marienville station. He related there was no reason for them escaping, they just took off. He said they took approximately 12 hours for preparation to escape and that both he and the known juvenile male planned the escape, according to the complaint.

Heigl-Yates related they surrendered because there were cold, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 14, in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller.

