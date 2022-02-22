C-L Students Attend FBLA Regional Leadership Conference

CLARION TWP., Pa. – Clarion-Limestone’s FBLA Club recently participated in the PA FBLA Regional Leadership Conference.

(Pictured above, left to right: Back row: Emily Jamison, Abigail Himes, Ella Aaron, Emma Goughler, Casey Love, Nick Aaron; front row: Maci Grenci, Abigail Foster, Madison Aaron, Kathryn Fenske; Missing from Photo: Celia Shaffer. Submitted photo.)

FBLA, or Future Business Leaders of America, is a club that prepares students for careers in business and helps students develop leadership abilities. Members compete in events at the regional level against schools such as Indiana, Marion Center, and Homer Center.

Eight of the 11 FBLA members qualified for the State Leadership Conference in Hershey which will take place in April 2022, as follows: Abigail Himes (1st place, Accounting II), Ella Aaron (1st place, Intro to Business Procedures), Casey Love (3rd place, Intro to Business Communication), Nick Aaron (1st place, Intro to Business Concepts), Emily Jamison (3rd place, Journalism), Madison Aaron (3rd place, Intro to Financial Math), Kathryn Fenske (3rd place, UX Design) and Celia Shaffer (2nd place, Business Law)​.

