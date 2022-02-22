Carrier Hall, Thorn Buildings Likely to Be Demolished This Summer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University is likely to see some changes to its grounds as Carrier Hall and the Thorn Buildings are slated for demolition this summer.

(Pictured above: Carrier Hall. Photo by Leon Aristeguieta)

Len Cullo, vice-president of finance and administration for Clarion University, told exploreClarion.com the project is likely to go ahead under the auspices of the State Department of General Services.

“It’s a Department of General Services project funded by money appropriated by the legislature,” he said. “It’s been at play a long, long time. I’ve been in Clarion (for) seven years, and it was on the queue before I even started at Clarion.”

According to Cullo, there is “nothing special” about a project like this to take many years to get off the ground.

“That’s just what it takes,” he said.

The reasoning to tear down Carrier Hall and the Thorn Buildings comes down to a general move across the state system of higher education to tear down older buildings, as well as economic reasons.

“There’s a general move across the system to take down excess space. Carrier was built in the early 1970s, and there’s not much new to it. It’s not the nicest building. Part of it was even – if you want to renovate or put some new money in, you have to take some things out,” Cullo explained.

The project, which also includes the remodeling of Egbert Hall, is expected to cost seven to $8 million, Cullo said.

The bids for the project are already out.

“We were told that there was more than one qualified bid, so they (DGS) just have to go through and pick the winner, which is good,” Cullo said. “That means it’s going to go through. That’s why I think it’s this summer.”

To replace Carrier Hall, Cullo said there will be some green spaces and likely an extension of existing parking lots.

“It will be a lot better – that intersection,” he added.

Built in 1971, Carrier Hall serves as an administrative building for the university and has never undergone major renovations.

The Thorn Buildings, acquired in the 1970s, were last used as the Clarion University Police headquarters. The buildings now serve as storage areas.

Upon completion of the renovation project, Egbert Hall will house the majority of the offices currently located in Carrier.

