Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Moist Chocolate Chip Date Cake

Covered with sugar and nuts, this cake is sure to impress!

Ingredients

1 cup chopped dates

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda, divided



1-1/2 cups boiling water3/4 cup shortening1-1/2 cups sugar, divided1 large egg2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt2 cups semisweet chocolate chips1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions

-Place dates and 1 teaspoon baking soda in a large bowl. Stir in boiling water; cool completely.

-In another large bowl, cream shortening and 1 cup sugar. Beat in egg. Combine the flour, salt, and remaining baking soda; add to creamed mixture alternately with date mixture.

-Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Sprinkle with remaining sugar; top with chocolate chips and nuts.

-Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

