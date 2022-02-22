Driver Loses Control of SUV on Riverhill, Crashes into Parked Car

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say a 32-year-old man lost control of his SUV and crashed into a parked car while traveling on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township on Monday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

State Police say the accident happened around 7:24 a.m. when 32-year-old David Plyler, of Clarion, lost control of his 2008 GMC Envoy while traveling east on U.S. Route 322 (Riverhill) in Clarion.

Plyer’s vehicle crossed over two lanes and struck a car parked at a residence just west of Mark’s Auto before coming to a rest against porch.

Plyler was wearing a safety belt and was not injured, according to police.

He was cited with a lane violation.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Borough Police, and Clarion Hospital EMS assisted at the scene.

The scene was cleared at 7:59.

