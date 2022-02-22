 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Loses Control of SUV on Riverhill, Crashes into Parked Car

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Image from iOS (2)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say a 32-year-old man lost control of his SUV and crashed into a parked car while traveling on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township on Monday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

State Police say the accident happened around 7:24 a.m. when 32-year-old David Plyler, of Clarion, lost control of his 2008 GMC Envoy while traveling east on U.S. Route 322 (Riverhill) in Clarion.

Plyer’s vehicle crossed over two lanes and struck a car parked at a residence just west of Mark’s Auto before coming to a rest against porch.

Plyler was wearing a safety belt and was not injured, according to police.

He was cited with a lane violation.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Borough Police, and Clarion Hospital EMS assisted at the scene.

The scene was cleared at 7:59.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.