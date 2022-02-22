 

Featured Local Job: Horizontal Drill Operator

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Kukurin Contracting, Inc of Export, PA is in search of Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD) Operators who are capable of locating and operating a Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD).

Applicants must be able to:

  • Safely and professionally operate Ditch Witch & Vermeer Drills in the 10k – 40k class range
  • Understand directional boring procedures and processes
  • Transport and load equipment and materials necessary to perform duties
  • Maintain a safety-first mentality
  • Must have previous HDD experience
  • Assist in potholing, restoration of ground, etc

The rate of pay is the prevailing wage.

Company:

For over 40 years Kukurin Contracting, Inc. has been a specialized utility contractor servicing Southwestern and Central Pennsylvania. Their areas of expertise include water and wastewater infrastructure development as well as bridge construction. Both locally and nationally they have earned a reputation for project successes in the Utility Construction Industry. With a team of over 100 highly skilled professionals, Kukurin Contracting upholds the highest standards and delivers superior results while balancing many major projects simultaneously.

Pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check required.

All resumes must be emailed to [email protected] or call 724-325-2136 x 237 if you have any questions.


