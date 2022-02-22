Featured Local Job: Local Delivery Driver

Ochs Building Supply Inc., in Lucinda, is seeking a dependable Local Delivery Driver.

This is a CDL position that allows you to be home every evening. Knowledge of building materials is a plus, with no lifting restrictions.

If you have a pleasant disposition and would like to discuss salary and available benefits, apply at 29227 Rt. 66, Lucinda PA 16235.

