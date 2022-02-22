Hearing for Tionesta Man Accused of Backing into Victim’s Vehicle, Assaulting Her During Domestic Dispute Set for Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Tionesta man who is accused of backing into a woman’s vehicle and assaulting her during a domestic dispute is scheduled for Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 52-year-old William Kohl Jr. is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller on Tuesday, February 22, at 12:00 p.m. on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, William H. Kohl engaged in a verbal domestic dispute with a known female victim on Green Oak Lane, in Green Township, Forest County, that escalated into a physical altercation.

Kohl backed his vehicle into the victim’s car, causing damage to the rear bumper of the victim’s vehicle. He then reportedly walked to the victim’s vehicle, where she was seated, pulled her hair, and punched her in the nose with a closed fist, causing a black and blue mark on her nose and pulling a chunk of her hair out, the complaint states.

Police interviewed Kohl on December 30, and he reportedly admitted to being involved in a verbal dispute with the victim that escalated to a physical altercation, the complaint notes.

In addition, Kohl reportedly admitted to pulling her hair and backing his vehicle into her vehicle, but he denied punching her in the face, according to the complaint.

Kohl was arraigned in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 11:00 a.m. on December 30, 2021.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.