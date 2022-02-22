Joseph T. Rarer, 89 of Oil City, PA, passed away on Feb. 5, 2022 with his wife by his side at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.

Born on August 8, 1932 in Oil City, Pa, Joe was the son of the late George and Josephine (Senczak) Rarer.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lou (Lesher), his son Joseph T. Rarer (Diane), grandchildren: Daniel (Nicole), Douglas, Kathleen and a Great Granddaughter Phoebe all of Enon Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joe was a graduate of Oil City High School, then enlisted into the Navy for 4 chosen years of duty on destroyers serving his country during the Korean War.

Joe went on to marry Mary Lou (Lesher) Rarer July 13, 1953).

After marrying his sweetheart Joe went on to do what he enjoyed most in his life (besides family) and that was carpentry work for his profession.

Working as a Superintendent for Bouquins then for Strickland Construction Company Joe worked on all sizes of projects from very small to building out storefronts while traveling for these companies through many states for many years.

Joe was also President of local Carpenter’s Union for one year.

Joe’s lifelong passion was carpentry.

He enjoyed making outdoor wooden swings and carvings, as well as doing some remodeling work for others once he retired.

Joe was preceded in death by his daughter Roxanne Marie Rarer (August 13, 2018) and the following brothers and sisters: Ann Lewis, Mary Slater, Julia McElhaney, John O’Polka and George Rarer.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Committal Service with military Honors will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

