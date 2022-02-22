Keystone Approves Contract with Subscription-based NFHS for Live Streaming of Sporting Events

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A proposal for the 2022-2023 Keystone School Calendar was discussed and tabled by the Keystone School Board during their February 21 work session and business meeting due to concerns about their students not getting enough hours to complete their programs at the Clarion County Career Center.

“We’re always struggling to get certain programs at the career center their required hours for their certifications, cosmetology being one that pops in my mind. If we’re not able to offer those students those hours, that’s not fair to them,” said board member Dwayne Van Tassel.

“Everybody has to share the calendar with Traci (Wildeson, Career Center Director). She actually broke it down because that’s one of the questions we asked. ‘Will we meet those hours for all programs?’ Her answer was, ‘Yes,’” said Keystone Superintendent Teresa Young.

There was also concern regarding a change in how early students would get out of class during early dismissal days.

“One of the things that jumped out to me, too, was the three-hour early dismissal versus the two-hour. What ramifications may that have on the cafeteria, busing, the career center?” asked board member Greg Barrett.

Young said part of her reasoning for the change in early dismissal was to add more time for professional development of staff in the district.

“I purposely planned them in for holidays so that they would not be missing the instructional time, mostly before Christmas and before Easter. That’s why I purposely planned those days, so we can get that professional development in without putting in another day,” she said.

“The career center is always a big one for me because I know the students are always hurting for hours in certain programs over there,” said Van Tassel. “I don’t want to run the students right to the ragged edge. And, if a student ends up getting sick and missing a couple of days of school, they were running to the ragged edge on their hours to begin with, and now with one or two days of illness puts them out of contention to getting their certification.”

The motion to accept the calendar was tabled pending further consultation with Young by the board.

NFHS Streaming Agreement

The board additionally approved a five-year agreement with the National Federation of State High School Associations for live streaming of Keystone sports.

“There is no cost to the district up-front,” said Young. “This is actually saving us money.”

Board member Jason Say brought up the point that NFSH streaming charges a monthly subscription to view streams of games and suggested the board could look to other alternatives to provide free sports coverage.

“It’s nice to offer that service free like we have in the past when I think someone streamed through YouTube,” he said. “Is there a reason for not continuing to do that? Have we ever looked at having an audio/visual club where a couple of students announce the games announce the game or something creative? I think it’s a nice service to provide for free to the parents or family members who can’t be there.”

High School Principal Brad Wagner responded to Say, stating having NFHS handle the streaming of sports games saves time and allays questions about students having the responsibility to stream the games.

“It takes away a lot of – I have to go in and do the schedules,” said Wagner. “I think there’s always concern about letting the kids loose.”

Wagner said the free live streaming was “appropriate” when no spectators could attend high school sports in person.

“We thought that was appropriate when we weren’t letting anybody in the gym,” he said.

District Business Manager Vernon Lauffer said the cost of entrance to Keystone sports was roughly equivalent to the cost of NFSH streaming.

“Just the front gate fee to get into the games for two or three games, $10 covers that,” he said.

In other business, the board:

Approved the Letter of Retirement from Brad Wagner, High School Principal, with regret, effective August 16, 2022.

Approved to post and advertise for a High School Principal.

Approved to Hire Todd Smith as Varsity Football Head Coach, effective immediately, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances.

Approved to Hire Mallory Reed as Spring Weight Room Training Coordinator, effective immediately, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances.

Approved the hiring of Virginia Smiley, Substitute Nurse.

Retroactively approved to post and advertise for a Paraprofessional.

Approved Charles Smith as a Van Driver, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances.

Approved the Addendum to the ESS Northeast, LLC. Agreement, as presented.

Approved the 2022-23 Agreement with CHAMP.

Approved the Tax Fee Waiver from Rose Marie Plumb.

Approved the Career Center to hold their Senior Night Ceremony at the Keystone auditorium at no cost to the Career Center on May 18, 2022.

Approved the 2nd Reading of the Following Policies: 1. #203: Immunizations and Communicable Diseases.

