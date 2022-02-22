Knox Woman Struck By Vehicle While Getting Mail

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a pedestrian hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday afternoon on State Route 208.

According to police, this incident happened around 2:38 p.m. on Monday, February 21, on Route 208, just east of Ron McHenry Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 78-year-old Myrtle J. Gordon, of Knox, was crossing Route 208 to get her mail. She was approximately ¾ of the way across the roadway and was struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly a blue pickup truck.

The vehicle fled the scene in a westerly direction.

According to police, Gordon crawled back into her residence and was transported to Clarion Hospital.

The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The vehicle is believed to have moderate damage to the front/passenger side.

PSP Clarion is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Floor at 814-226-1710.

