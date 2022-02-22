Robert Ray Foster Jr., 35, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on Saturday, morning, February 19, 2022.

He was born in Elkton, MD on April 17, 1986.

Robert enjoyed watching wrestling and UNO.

He was a longtime participant of the Special Olympics.

His favorite song was “You are my sunshine”.

He loved motorcycles and his favorite was the Harley Davidson.

Robert brought Joy and happiness to everyone he met, especially his Dr. whom he referred to Dr. Man.

He is survived by his mother, Beverly Foster of Franklin, his sister, Dolly Miller and her fiancé Chris Pisor of Butler, his brother, Wyatt Rowe of Franklin and three nephews, Matthew, Drake, and Christopher Jr. and his cat, Miss Boots.

Robert is preceded in death by his Dad, Harry Redinger and his beloved dog Copper.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences and funeral contributions may be made to the family by visiting Robert’s tribute page at www.HuffFuneral.com.

