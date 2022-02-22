Say What?!: Runner Takes on Canadian Half Marathon While Wearing 90 T-Shirts

CANADA – A runner in an Alberta half-marathon attempted a Guinness World Record by taking on the 13.1-mile course while wearing 90 T-shirts.

David Eliuk ran Sunday’s Hypothermic Half Marathon in Edmonton while wearing 90 T-shirts in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record of 76 shirts, which was set by British runner David Smith in 2019.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.