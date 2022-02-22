Search Continues for Teen Missing Since November

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities continue to search for a missing 16-year-old Oil City girl.

According to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Destiny Pogue was last seen on November 7, 2021.

She is described as black and 5’2″ tall, weighing approximately 153 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the Oil City Police at 814-678-3080 or The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800–THE–LOST (1–800–843–5678).

