 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Search Continues for Teen Missing Since November

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-H87leqNtLYGVOIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities continue to search for a missing 16-year-old Oil City girl.

According to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Destiny Pogue was last seen on November 7, 2021.

She is described as black and 5’2″ tall, weighing approximately 153 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the Oil City Police at 814-678-3080 or The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800–THE–LOST (1–800–843–5678).

NCMC1435664x1


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.