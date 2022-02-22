FUN Bank Accepting Lasagna Love Donations
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – February is the month of love, but for area volunteers of the Lasagna Love organization, love knows no particular day – it’s spread all through the year.
Founder, Rhiannon Menn, formed Lasagna Love, a non-profit organization, in 2020 when she recognized herself and those around her were struggling and in need of support in many ways due to the pandemic.
What began as an act of kindness by making and delivering lasagnas to those in her community who were going through a hard time financially, emotionally, socially, or in other ways, has now become an international mission of showing love and hope one lasagna at a time. With over 20,000 volunteers throughout the world and growing, Lasagna Love is making a much-needed positive impact.
Local Lasagna Love volunteers serving Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties have teamed up with First United National Bank – The FUN Bank, to collect non-perishable items that will be used for making lasagnas. These lasagnas will be baked with love by local Lasagna Love “chefs” and then delivered to people and families in Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties who are in need of some love and support.
The FUN Bank will be accepting non-perishable items in all of their six locations to help the volunteer “chefs” with their mission. You can donate at any of the FUN Bank’s locations in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry from February 22nd through March 11th, 2022.
Items that are needed are: lasagna noodles, spaghetti sauce, crushed/diced tomatoes, tomato paste, Parmesan cheese, cake mix, brownie mix, disposable aluminum pans (9×13 or lasagna pans), and aluminum foil. If you would prefer to make a monetary donation, visit your local FUN Bank branch and one of our tellers will assist you with making a deposit into the local Lasagna Love’s account.
People who are in need of a meal for any reason (financial, emotional, medical, etc.) can visit www.lasagnalove.org/request/ to request a meal. You can also nominate someone in need to receive a meal at www.lasagnalove.org/request. There are no eligibility requirements to sign up to receive a delivered lasagna, anyone is eligible to receive a meal, and you can request a meal once a month. Those who would like to become involved with Lasagna Love should visit their website www.lasagnalove.org for more information.
The First United National Bank, headquartered in Fryburg, Pa., is a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured, independently-owned community bank that operates full-service branches in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.