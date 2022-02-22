 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Presidents Day Sales Event Happening Now at Clarion Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The savings last all month long during our Presidents’ Day sales event at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.

Get 0% financing for 72 months on a new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

We have a big selection of new Jeep Compasses with 0% financing for 36 months!

Shop out of the weather in our giant climate controlled show room and get more than ever for your trade.

So come on in and visit us at Main Street in Clarion or clarionauto.com.

And, remember – nobody beats us!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.