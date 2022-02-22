Tracy A. Crow, 64, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his home.

Born June 16, 1957, he was the son of Mary Lehman; she precedes him in death.

Tracy worked at Polk Center in the Dietary Department for over thirty years.

He was sarcastic, stubborn, and smart with a really big heart.

Tracy loved golfing and was a member at Hi-Level Golf Course.

He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, British comedies and watching Seattle Seahawks games.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melissa Crow and her husband, Matthew Williams of Meadville and Allison Crow and her husband, Jake Van der Linde of Philadelphia; step-daughter, Dawn Lindsey of Franklin and her daughters, Ieshia Lindsey and Zahara Miller both of Franklin; his sister, Toni Hawke of Oil City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, good friends, and golf buddies.

Tracy is preceded in death by his mother; his brothers, Timmy Crow and Tommy Crow; his sisters, Terri Crow and Tina Welch; and his great nephew, Tyler Crow.

As per Tracy’s request, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Tracy will be laid to rest in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Tracy’s memory to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA, 16323 and/or Kirtland Cancer Foundation, PO Box 108, Franklin, Pa 16323.

Tracy would also love it if you would play a round of golf in his memory.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Tracy’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

