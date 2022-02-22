Young Professionals: As Manager of Sweet Basil, John Davis Shows a Lifelong Dedication to the Restaurant
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – When he started working at Sweet Basil as a dishwasher, John Davis was just 16 years old and had just received his driver’s permit.
“I drove, but I needed my dad with me. I was so young,” he told exploreClarion.com. “I was 16 and needed a job and a couple of my family members worked here and I came.”
This was in 2007. Now in 2022, Davis is 30 years old and has spent the past 15 years working at Sweet Basil, now as manager of the restaurant.
A 2009 graduate of Keystone High School, Davis said the only time he worked a job other than at Sweet Basil was when he was 20 and worked at some of the modular home builders in the area.
“My wife got pregnant and couldn’t work, so I came back here (Sweet Basil) and was starting to fill in,” he said. “It started a couple of days a week, then it turned to a five, six days a week thing and after about a year, I was like, ‘Wow, I can’t do this anymore.’ I was working two jobs pretty much full time for about a year straight.”
Davis said he went to the owner of Sweet Basil, Jason Conley, and told him he would have to choose between the two jobs. The choice was easy.
“He’s like, ‘Well, you better quit there tomorrow.’ That pretty much cemented my career here.”
Davis said he took a pay cut to come back and work at Sweet Basil full time, but he was motivated by the love he had for the restaurant.
“I genuinely love this place,” he said. “It’s literally part of my life at this point. I have a passion for the food, customer service, everything. There’s nothing like getting a phone call and someone’s like, ‘We had dinner there last night and that was the best meal we ever had.’”
Now that he has reached the managerial position, Davis said in many ways he has accomplished the goals he set out for himself ten years ago.
“It was what I wanted. When I was about 20, my ultimate goal was to run this place. That was my dream,” he said. “My dream was to be here forever and run Sweet Basil. Now, here I am at 30, and I had to change my goals because I’m already there. I got there too quick. Someday I want to own it. This is my home, you know. And, Jason trusts me with it.”
As to why he has such an attachment, Davis said it was unclear to even himself. Part of it is the memories he has made at the restaurant. He said he met his current wife while working at Sweet Basil.
“I don’t know why I love it so much. I think it’s because I’ve seen every aspect of this building. It’s almost like you grow with it. I remember some bad times here. My life’s happened here essentially, at this point.”
Davis said he trusts his staff to accomplish what needs to be done. Although being out front with the customers is his favorite part of the job, he had to pick up the slack in the kitchen due to staffing shortages.
“I’ve worked 60 hours a week for the last ten months pretty much religiously,” he said. “The reason I do that is because my kitchen works 50 hours a week. You can’t expect somebody to work 50 hours a week and you not. I lead the way, and they follow.”
Setting the example for his staff is part of the way Davis ensures they remain satisfied with their job. He said it is important for the manager to ensure employees stay with their jobs in light of hiring difficulties.
“I don’t always make decisions on the happiness of employees but having happy employees is king,” he said. “Not happy employees means no employees, especially in this labor climate. Having an employee quit meant you could have a new person in tomorrow. It’s not like that anymore.”
Part of being the manager means Davis has to adapt to changing conditions in the restaurant industry. The COVID-19 pandemic, he explained, has very much changed the landscape of what it means to run a restaurant. Takeout has become as significant of a part of business as customers in the dining room, and Davis said it does not take much for a high number of takeout orders to make a busy night hectic.
Like all restaurants, Sweet Basil has faced supply issues. Davis said the way the restaurant’s menu is structured ensures the same ingredients are used in most of the entries to avoid supply headaches.
“That’s the goal of our menu. I try not to add new things to the menu unless I already have the product in the building,” he said. “You don’t want to get a new product because you put something new on the menu and next week maybe you don’t have it. Luckily, our suppliers and my food reps have been pretty good to us.”
Apart from his job, Davis prioritizes his family: his wife and three children. He said he recently bought his childhood home in Knox and finds it special that his kids will grow up in the same house he did.
“It’s cool,” he said. “That’s part of the reason that I bought it, because it’s my house, what I wanted.”
(This is an ongoing series focusing on Young Professionals in Clarion County. Explore Young Professionals is brought to you by The Haskell House.) To nominate a young professional, email [email protected])
